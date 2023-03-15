TDP powers BJP win in Port Blair

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

In positive signals for the BJP, the N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday emerged the kingmaker in Port Blair Municipal Council elections as it backed the BJP to form the council in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“Congratulations to the BJP-TDP alliance on this impressive victory in the Port Blair Municipal Council elections. Your hard work and dedication for the people of Port Blair have paid off and this victory is a testament to the trust that the people have in PM Narendra Modi’s vision,” BJP president JP Nadda tweeted.

The BJP won 10 seats in the 21-member MC House, while the Congress-DMK alliance won 11. But the TDP, with two councillors, emerged the kingmaker and threw its weight behind the BJP. The BJP-led alliance now has 13 councillors (including one Independent), while the DMK-Congress is trailing at 11. The TDP decided to back the BJP after a series of deliberations on Monday.

The turn of events led to talks of possibilities of the TDP and the BJP regrouping in Andhra Pradesh for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the state Assembly elections — so far, a premature permutation.

The TDP had, in March 2018, quit the NDA and pulled two ministers out of PM Modi-led Cabinet protesting non-grant of a special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The lone Andaman Lok Sabha seat is held by Congress’ Kuldeep Rai Sharma.

In Andhra, the TDP-BJP alliance had bagged the majority in the 2014 Assembly elections and 15 Lok Sabha seats out of 25.