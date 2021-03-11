Teachings of Kabir Das still relevant: President Ram Nath Kovind

PTI

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), June 5

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday inaugurated Sant Kabir Academy and Research Centre Swadesh Darshan Yojana here and said the life of the mystic poet and saint was an epitome of human virtue and that his teachings were relevant even in modern times.

The President, who reached here from Gorakhpur, paid homage to the Bhakti Movement saint at his Samadhi Sthal in Maghar.

“The life of Kabir is an epitome of human virtue and his teachings are relevant today even after 650 years. Kabir's life was an ideal example of communal solidarity," the President said in his address at Kabir Chaura Dham, Maghar.

#ram nath kovind