Team Anna will launch agitation against BJP if it does not honour promises made to public: Kalpana Inamdar

Lucknow, November 10

Anna Hazare’s secretary Kalpana Inamdar on Thursday said that Team Anna will launch an agitation against BJP, if the party does not fulfil promises it made to the people post-2014.

She said that has failed to fulfil all its promises despite being voted into power by the people with a thumping majority.

Inamdar at a press conference organised by the Rashtriya Kisan Manch here said that the people trapped in the web of corruption and inequalities supported Anna in all his agitations in the year 2011, and as a consequence brought BJP to power as an alternative to Congress.

But in the last eight years of BJP’s tenure, the condition of the country’s rural areas has worsened, she said.

Corruption has increased in the country, Industrialists are looting the wealth of the villages, and the government is silent, she added.

Inamdar said, “Despite Anna Hazare writing letters several times, it is incomprehensible to not take the schemes on the ground as promised by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

“If the Modi government does not take steps to fulfil the promises made before the elections, then team Anna will again work to make the public aware and remove the BJP from the government.” Rashtriya Kisan Manch President Shekhar Dixit said that it is easy to get votes by dividing people in the name of religion, but working on ground for the same people is beyond the ken of the BJP.

He said that today the farmers and youth of the country are “desperate, sad, and disappointed.” Retired IAS officer Kamal Tawari said that if the government really wants to save the culture of the villages and the country, then it will have to leave the politics of “cows and saints” and work on the land.

“The truth is that the work hasn’t even started yet,” he said.

