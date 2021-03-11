Team from Pak to take part in SCO Delhi meet

New Delhi, May 12
Delegates from Pakistan and China will participate in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO’s) Tashkent -based anti-terror body Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure to be held here from May 16 to 19.
From Pakistan, a three-member delegation is expected to arrive. SCO meetings have generally overlooked tense ties among member nations. An Indian team had also travelled to Pakistan for the SCO meet. But noteworthy is the fact that this is the first government delegation to visit India after a new government took over in Islamabad. It has since signalled a return to normal trade ties by appointing a Minister (Trade) in High Commission.
