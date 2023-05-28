‘Team India’ must work for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’: PM Modi at NITI Aayog meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired the eight meeting of the Governing Council of the NITI Aayog today, said the Centre, the states and the UTs should work as “Team India” and fulfil the dreams and aspirations of people for a “Viksit Bharat in 2047”.

Vision for next 25 years The NITI Aayog can play a critical role in helping states develop their strategies for the next 25 years and align them with the National Development Agenda. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

The meeting, which took place at the New Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan here, was attended by 19 Chief Ministers and Lt Governors of six Union Territories.

PM Modi said the NITI Aayog could “play a critical role in helping states to develop their strategies for the next 25 years and align them with the National Development Agenda” and, in this regard, they should work with the think tank so that the country “can take a quantum leap towards achieving its vision for the Amrit Kaal”.

Modi also stressed the need for the states and the Centre to promote “Shree Anna” (coarse grains) during the International Year of Millets. He also deliberated on the need for working towards water conservation through the Amrit Sarovar programme.

Asking states to observe fiscal discipline, PM Modi urged the CMs to proactively use the GatiShakti portal not only for infrastructure and logistics, but also for local area development and creation of social infrastructure.

Speaking about G20 meetings being held in the country, Modi said that the event had brought glory to India on the world stage and provided states with global exposure. The PM also spoke about the importance of skilling people with a view to meet global requirements.