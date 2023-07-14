Tech being misused to harm citizens, governments: Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 13

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged the G20 countries to rise above conventional boundaries and act against security challenges that have evolved from “dynamite to metaverse” and “hawala to cryptocurrency”.

‘G20 Summit opportunity to act on debt relief’ United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said the G20 Summit, to be hosted under India’s presidency, would provide an opportunity to take action on debt relief and reform the global financial system, as he voiced concern over the “crushing debt crisis” in the world. PTI

He said cybercrime was no longer confined to the digital world but had transformed into a threat to national and global security.

Addressing a G20 conference on ‘Crime and security in the age of NFTs, Al and the Metaverse’ at Gurugram, Shah said incidents ranging from “ransomware attacks, sale of critical personal data, online harassment and child abuse to fake news and misinformation campaigns with toolkits are being carried out by cybercriminals”.

Without mentioning any country or organisation, Shah said some anti-social elements and global forces were using technology to cause economic and social harm to citizens and governments.

“Although technology is a positive development in bringing human beings, communities, and countries closer, there are some anti-social elements and global forces that are using technology to cause economic and social harm to citizens and governments,” he said.

