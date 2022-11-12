Tech can't be confined to big firms: India at COP27

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 11

Technology cannot remain confined to big players and MSMEs and start-ups must be enabled to access finance for using it optimally, Environment Secretary Leena Nandan today said during a panel discussion on “Technology needs assessment for sustainable life” at the India Pavilion at COP27.

Need to do our bit We need to do our bit in the larger picture and only then as a country we can say that we have taken decisive steps to tackle climate change. Leena Nandan, Environment secy

Nandan said what India and the world needed today was technology. “Climate change is not an issue confined to those who are seen as emitters. There is now realisation and uniform understanding that climate change cannot be wished away. It is knocking at our door.”

She said discussions must focus on bridging the gaps between what we want to achieve and how to achieve it. “Technology cannot remain confined to big players due to their access to finance. MSMEs and start-ups need to be enabled to access finance to use technology optimally,” she said.

India will release its Long-term Low Emissions and Development Strategies at COP27 on Monday.