Tech-savvy IPS officer Sinha new RAW chief

New Delhi, June 19
The government today appointed 1988-batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre Ravi Sinha, known for his operational skills and considered an expert on neighbouring countries, as the new chief of India’s external spy agency RAW for a two-year tenure. Sinha (59) has had an over two-decade-long stint in the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and is at present the second-in-command in the agency. Currently looking after the operations wing, he has been credited with making a significant progress in employing modern technology in the process of intelligence gathering.
An alumnus of Delhi’s St Stephen’s College, he will succeed Samant Goel, who completes his four-year extended stint on June 30. Sinha’s appointment comes at a time when Pakistan is politically and economically unstable, Khalistani extremism is being fanned from abroad and attempts are being made to fuel violence in the northeast, particularly Manipur.
Goel assumed the role of RAW chief in June 2019 and received two one-year extensions in 2021 and 2022. An expert on matters related to J&K, Goel is believed to have played a key role in planning the 2019 surgical strike in Pakistan’s Balakot to avenge the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF men were killed by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based JeM.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...
Heat wave conditions: Mansukh Mandaviya to chair meeting on public health preparedness
Over the past few days, deaths due to heat stroke have been ...
This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name; here is how he got exposed
The authorities say 449 medical facilities in and around Agr...