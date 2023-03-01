Tech to help India become a developed country by 2047: PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said technology would help India become a developed country by 2047. “Put your efforts to empower the common man with the help of technology, and make India a developed country by 2047,” said Modi while addressing a post-Budget webinar on ‘Ease of living using Technology’.

It was the fifth of 12 post-Budget webinars to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget. Modi said after the various technological initiatives by the government, people no more see the Centre as an obstacle.

Asserting that people now see the government’s new efforts as catalysts, he said technology had played a huge role in changing this mindset.

Elaborating on the government’s effort, Modi said schemes — One Nation, One Ration Card; Aarogya Setu; CoWin App; railway reservation and common service centres — had already enhanced the ease of living of citizens.

He said dialogue with the government had become easy, and people were getting quick resolutions to their problems. On tax-related grievances, Modi said, “With the help of technology, we have made the entire tax system faceless. There is no person between you and solutions to your problems.”

He asked the various departments to collectively think about using technology for solving people’s problems and reaching global standards. “Going a step further, we can identify the areas where dialogue with the government can be further eased”, Modi added.

On the impact of 5G and AI on the industry, the PM asked the stakeholders to find ways through which technologies could be deployed for the welfare of the common citizens.