Techie dies at his friend's house in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore; drug overdose suspected

Indore, December 7
A 26-year-old software engineer was found dead in the house of his friend in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday under mysterious circumstances, police said.
Police are suspecting drug overdose as the cause behind the death but are investigating all possible angles, an official said.
Police officer Alka Monia said the deceased software engineer was working from home in Indore for a Gujarat-based company.
Police found an injection syringe next to the body of the deceased.
"The friend of the deceased told the police that the latter jabbed himself claiming he cannot sleep without it (the substance)," Monia said.
The substance used in injection is not identified yet.
"The substance can be confirmed after postmortem report and also whether it was a case of drug overdose or not," she said, adding the deceased had left his family's house and was staying with his friend in Gurushankar Nagar area.
Police are investigating various angles.
