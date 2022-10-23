Techie’s gangrape: Two minors among 7 arrested in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa

Chaibasa, October 23
Seven people, including two minors, were nabbed for the gangrape of the 26-year-old software engineer in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, police said on Sunday.
The woman, who works at a well-known IT company, was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler on Thursday evening when the incident happened near the old aerodrome in Chaibasa, they said.
A group of people stopped the couple, beat them up and allegedly raped the woman after taking her to a nearby secluded spot, they added.
Police said they detained some people, who were frequent to the area for questioning. During interrogation, some of those detained broke down and confessed to the crime.
The arrests were made by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was formed to probe the case, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.
The woman’s wallet that had her Aadhaar card, driving licence, ATM card and Rs 4,500 in cash, and her mobile phone were recovered from those arrested, he said.
The clothes of the accused matching the description provided by the woman were also seized, he said.
After raping her in turns, the accused persons left her alone at the spot. As she was walking back home, a police van spotted her and she narrated the whole incident to them, an officer said.
They rushed her to the hospital, he added.
Police said a hunt is on to nab the rest of the accused.
The woman is here since the outbreak of the pandemic as she is working from her home.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...