 Technological developments have made it challenging to trace corruption, says PM’s Principal Secretary PK Mishra : The Tribune India

Technological developments have made it challenging to trace corruption, says PM’s Principal Secretary PK Mishra

Mishra said corruption encourages dysfunctionality in government and perpetrates economic inefficiency and can be a serious threat to national security

Technological developments have made it challenging to trace corruption, says PM’s Principal Secretary PK Mishra

PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, addresses an event on International Anti-Corruption Day-2022, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, December 9

The technological developments, while giving opportunities to prevent corruption, have also made it difficult to trace it, particularly in areas like cryptocurrency, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra, said on Friday.

Delivering the keynote address at the International Anti-Corruption Day-2022 organised by the CBI on ‘Anti-Corruption efforts - A sine qua non for Development and Security,’ Mishra said the impact of corruption is especially heavy on common citizens, and even more on poorer and vulnerable persons in communities.

Mishra said corruption encourages dysfunctionality in government and perpetrates economic inefficiency and can be a serious threat to national security.

The top bureaucrat said that since liberalisation in India, the nature of corruption has become more complex.

With technological development, there are opportunities to prevent corruption but also areas where corruption can be much more difficult to trace, particularly in areas like cryptocurrency, he said in his address.

Mishra said that corruption, whether small or big, undermines the rights of someone or the other, he said, as he underlined the need for all countries to move together in fighting corruption.

Emphasising the importance of innovative anti-corruption solutions, Mishra stressed on the need for real-time information sharing between law enforcement agencies.

He said India is ready to play an active role towards fighting various types of crimes with cross-border linkages including financial crimes.

He also said India is ready to cooperate with other countries and agencies.

The Principal Secretary said that since 2014, the country has decided to make a major change and move in a new direction, and the government expeditiously put in place significant legal provisions to support the policy of “zero tolerance” against corruption.

He said the government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on black money, besides enacting a comprehensive and more stringent new law – the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

There’s also a Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act 2016, which empowers the authorities to attach and confiscate benami properties.

He said law enforcement agencies such as CBI have done a great deal in their endeavour to reduce corruption.

Mishra gave Police Medal for meritorious service to 34 officers of the CBI on the occasion.

Earlier in his address, CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said that at the recently organised Interpol General Assembly, all 195 Interpol member countries had resolved to “actively and collectively” support the fight against organised crime, financial crime, and corruption.

The 2022 International Anti-Corruption Day also marks the beginning of the twentieth anniversary of the UN Convention Against Corruption - UNCAC.

This is reflected by the theme of this year’s international day, ‘UNCAC at 20: Uniting the World Against Corruption.’ The event was also attended by the CVC, vigilance commissioners, Member Lokpal, Chairman, UPSC, several senior police officers including DGs of CPOs and law enforcement agencies, and International Police Liaison officers from various embassies, a statement from the CBI said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

2
Himachal

Drama in Himachal Pradesh: Congress Legislature Party meeting begins to discuss appointment of next CM; show of strength by Pratibha Singh’s supporters

3
Himachal

Pratibha Singh, Sukhwinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri in race for Congress CM's post in Himachal Pradesh

4
Punjab

Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla's security guard succumbs

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin driver in UK gets 16 years in jail for killing man, pregnant daughter

6
Punjab

3 police protectees killed in Punjab in a month

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Vicky Middukhera’s brother gives phone, documents to police

8
Punjab

'How long can police protect you?', gangsters had warned Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla

9
Bathinda

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

10
Himachal

Hectic lobbying in Himachal Congress, CM hopefuls woo legislators

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Top News

Drama in Himachal Pradesh: Congress Legislature Party meeting begins; show of strength by Pratibha Singh’s supporters

Newly elected Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs authorise party high command to pick next CM

Team of Congress central observers, led by Chhattisgarh CM B...

New CLP leader: Congress will take ‘consensus’ decision based on views of MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, says Mallikarjun Kharge

New CLP leader: Congress will take ‘consensus’ decision based on views of MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, says Mallikarjun Kharge

‘Observers sent to the hill state were seeking the individua...

FIFA World Cup: Croatia beat Brazil on penalties to reach semi-finals

FIFA World Cup: Croatia beat Brazil on penalties to reach semi-finals

Croatia now await the winner of Argentina and the Netherland...

Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court

Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said that only ...

Rajya Sabha witnesses din as private member’s Bill on Uniform Civil Code gets introduced in upper house

Rajya Sabha witnesses din as private member’s Bill on Uniform Civil Code gets introduced in upper house

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena moved for leave to introduce the Bil...


Cities

View All

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation during Lok Sabha session

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation

Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Extradited from Vienna, NIA nabs mastermind of Tarn Taran blast

Three arrested for helping gangster flee police custody in Amritsar

Online booking for Attari ceremony from January 1

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

Snatchers on prowl: Miscreants have free run at Chandigarh railway station

Punjab rights panel seeks report on Patiala ki Rao rivulet mess

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Waste processing: Chandigarh to adopt NEERI-suggested technology

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Of lost deposits: BJP posts AAP’s poll performance analysis

Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

BJP demands DCW chief’s removal after court orders framing of charges over ‘illegal’ appointments

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in city

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in Jalandhar

Nakodar businessman’s killing shocks kin, traders’ fraternity

'How long can police protect you?', gangsters had warned Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla

Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla's security guard succumbs

Help end water crisis: Balbir Singh Seechewal

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

No confirmed swine flu case in 8 days, Ludhiana district still remains worst-hit

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Cable Mess-III: Bundles of huge cables on National Highway-44 pose threat to people

Contractual bus staff in Ludhiana seek regular jobs

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Punjabi University, Patiala sanitation workers stage protest, litter campus

Punjab's inter-university youth festival to raise awareness on drugs, gun culture

Patiala Development Authority begins e-auction of residential, business units

Jai Inder Kaur celebrates BJP’s win in Gujarat