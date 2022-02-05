Technology will shape future wars: Army Vice Chief Lt General Manoj Pande

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 4

Army Vice Chief Lt Gen Manoj Pande on Friday said technology was influencing the multi-domain battle space like never before. He was speaking at an international webinar on “Contours of Future Wars and Countermeasures” organised by the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), a think-tank of the Army.

He said future warfare would essentially be fought in multiple domains and would see use of covert swarms of miniature spy drones, unmanned ground vehicles, missiles with adaptive guidance, sentry robots and offensive robotic systems.

At the centre of it would be artificial intelligence (AI) or computer algorithms that could perform many functions, including decision-making and ability to process vast quantities of information, capabilities that were normally associated with humans.

Lt Gen Pande said, “There is a lot of uncertainty primarily due to revolution in digitisation. Technological advances are happening at a break-neck speed. What was earlier Cold War, can at best be now defined as cold peace.”

An important component of future warfare would be the grey zone warfare, he added.

#indian army #indian defence