Teen dies as Messi’s victory celebrations in Kerala turn violent

Thiruvananthapuram, December 19

Argentina and Messi have won the World Cup but in Kerala, things appeared to have gone haywire with a teenager collapsing during the victory celebrations.

Akshay, 17, was taking part in the victory celebrations at the Kollam Lal Bahadur Shastri stadium soon after the Argentian victory when he felt uncomfortable and collapsed on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but he breathed his last. The cause of his death is yet to be determined once the autopsy result comes in.

Numerous incidents of clashes were reported from several places in the state. In Kannur, the Argentian victory celebrations of supporters turned violent as three people suffered injuries when they were slashed with knives. The condition of one of them is reported to be serious.

The police have taken six people into custody.

In the coastal village in the capital city, a sub-inspector of police had to bear the brunt of those who were celebrating the win when he was kicked after he tried to pacify some people who were in delirious mood of celebrations.

A person has now been taken into custody for it.

Meanwhile, reports of violence have also been reported from a few other cities and towns in the football-crazy Kerala. IANS

