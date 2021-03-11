Teen gangrape survivor 'violated' by SHO in UP's Lalitpur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

A Station House Officer (SHO) in UP’s Lalitpur district was on Wednesday suspended for sexual assault of a 13-year-old gangrape survivor. The complaint against the SHO was filed by the child through NGO Childline. The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, seeking a report within four weeks.

Lalitpur SP Nikhil Pathak said four of the six accused had been arrested, including the SHO, who had absconded to Prayagraj. The staff at the Pali police station have been sent to the Police Lines.

Sources said the girl was lured to Bhopal by four men who allegedly raped her and then left her near the police station. SHO Tilakdhari Saroj handed the victim over to her aunt but called her again on the pretext of recording her statement and allegedly raped her on the police station premises. The DIG (Jhansi) has been asked to probe the matter.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Vadra demanded justice for the victim, questioning the “lawlessness” in UP. Custodial rape was recognised through amendments to the IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act in 1983 after a tribal girl, who had fled with her lover, was brought back by the police and raped in custody.

#human rights #nhrc #priyanka gandhi