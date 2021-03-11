Teen made to stand on burning coal, alleged exorcist held

Hyderabad, May 19
A 19-year-old woman with burns was hospitalised after a person claiming to be an exorcist allegedly made her walk and stand on burning coal to cure her of mental illness in Vikarabad district of Telangana, police said on Thursday.
A first year degree student, who was reportedly behaving abnormally was taken to the exorcist last week by her parents on the advice of their relatives, they said.
The man told the parents that their daughter was possessed by evil spirits and that he would do a ritual to heal her. The ritual involved making her on burning coal, the police said.
While walking on the coal, she fell even as the man made her stand on it, they said citing the complaint.
The woman was shifted to a hospital. A case was registered and the alleged exorcist was arrested.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Boxer Nikhat Zareen becomes World Champion, only fifth Indian woman to achieve feat
Telangana pugilist out-punches her Thai rival to win flyweig...
Centre sending 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel to Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Maan after meeting Amit Shah in Delhi
10 companies of paramilitary personnel have already reached ...
Navjot Singh Sidhu gets 1-year jail term in road rage case
The case refers to a 1988 road rage incident
Will submit to the majesty of law, Sidhu says after SC sentences him to one-year jail
Sidhu was in Patiala to take part in a protest against infla...
AIIMS removes user charges for diagnostic procedures costing up to Rs 300
Applicable from June 1; to recover forgone revenue, rates of...