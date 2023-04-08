Teenager stabs fiance on pretext of making reels in Karnataka's Haveri

Haveri, April 8
A 17-year-old teenager has been taken into custody on the charges of stabbing her fiance in neck on the pretext of making reels in Karnataka's Haveri district, police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred near Om Public School on the outskirts of Ranebennur town.
Seriously injured victim, identified as Devendra Gouda, was rushed to a private hospital and his condition is said to be serious.
According to police, as the girl was in love with somebody else, she planned to attack Gouda, with whom she got engaged on March 3. The girl invited Gouda to a park and told him that she wants give him a gift.
Under the garb of giving him gift, she tied Gouda's hands, asked him to close his eyes, and stabbed him in the neck.
Gouda's parents have lodged a complaint against the girl with Halageri police station. Investigation is on.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court panel will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar
On Friday, Pawar came out in support of Adani Group and crit...
Navjot Sidhu alleges mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable systems in Punjab
Challenges CM Bhagwant Mann to debate with him on its one-ye...
Rs 3,250 crore loan fraud: CBI files chargesheet against ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband, Videocon founder Dhoot
The agency arrested the Kochhars and Dhoot in December last ...
IPL 'betting racket': ED arrests 'bookie' Anil Jaisinghani in money-laundering case
Jaisinghani and his daughter were recently arrested by Mumba...
C R Kesavan, great-grandson of freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari, joins BJP
Kesavan joined the saffron party in presence of Union Minist...