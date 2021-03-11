Telangana a role model for other states: KCR

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday said the state had emerged as a role model for others by making rapid strides in per capita income generation, delivery of basic services and infra development in a short span.

Marking the formation day of Telangana, he unfurled the Tricolour at Public Gardens in Hyderabad. “From 2014 to 2019, with 17.24 per cent average annual economic growth, Telangana has become number one in the country,” he said. The CM pointed out that Telangana was the only state supplying 24-hour uninterrupted quality power to all sectors, including free power to farmers.

He spoke of loan waiver to farmers, availability of quality seeds and fertilisers on time and stringent action against supply of spurious seeds as key initiatives.

He announced four super specialty hospitals in Hyderabad. “At a cost of Rs 2679 crore, we are setting up super specialty hospitals with 1,000 beds each,” KCR said, also pointing out that 1.33 lakh government vacancies had been filled in eight years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Telangana people on the occasion.