Telangana assembly polls: KCR announces first list of 115 BRS candidates

PTI

Hyderabad, August 21

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced the candidate list for 115 of 119 seats for the upcoming assembly polls.

Rao, who is also known as KCR, will contest from Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies in the state assembly polls expected to be held towards the end of the year.

According to KCR, candidates have been changed in only seven assembly constituencies.

The BRS chief also said that the party would release its manifesto on October 16 in Warangal.

“BRS will win between 95-105 seats out of the total of 119 in the upcoming assembly polls,” Rao told reporters at a press conference.

He asserted that the BRS’s friendship with Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM will continue.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) after the release of the candidates’ list, BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is the daughter of Chandrasekhar Rao, said it reflected the people’s faith in the chief minister’s leadership and the BRS’s governance.

“Our leader KCR Garu announced 115 exceptional candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections out of 119 seats. It truly is a testament to the people’s faith in CM KCR Garu’s courageous leadership and the impactful governance of the @BRSparty. We humbly seek the blessings of people of Telangana!!,” the tweet said.

