Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao likely to float national party Bharat Rashtra Samithi

KCR decided to float national party after failing to make progress in bringing anti-BJP, anti-Congress forces on common platform

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao likely to float national party Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during a function at Hyderabad. PTI File

IANS

Hyderabad, June 11

After failing to make any progress on his idea of a national front, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao appears to have made up his mind to float a national party.

A final decision in this regard is expected to be taken on June 19 at the extended meeting of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) executive.

The TRS chief, who had a marathon discussion with state ministers and senior party leaders on Friday, is understood to have agreed to the proposal of floating Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The process to register the new party with the Election Commission of India is likely to start soon. KCR, as the TRS supremo is popularly known, is looking to make a formal announcement of a new party in New Delhi by June-end.

TRS leadership is reportedly keen to have the TRS symbol of 'car' for the BRS as well. The TRS office coming up in the national capital will serve as the headquarters of the proposed national party, party sources said.

KCR, who has already announced his intention to play a key role in national politics, discussed the current political situation with his close aides for more than six hours. He is said to have accepted the proposal by a party MLA to name the proposed party as BRS.

After his meetings with Delhi Chief Minister Arvid Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and former Prime Minister and Janata Dal(S) leader Deve Gowda last month, KCR had said that there would be a sensation soon in the country.

Political observers say KCR apparently decided to float a national party after failing to make progress in bringing anti-BJP and anti-Congress forces on a common platform to provide a national alternative.

Though he held a series of meetings with leaders of various political parties including Shiv Sena, DMK, RJD, SP and JD (S) during last few months, no consensus could be reached on forging a front as an alternative to both the BJP and Congress.

It is also significant to note that the much-awaited meeting between KCR and West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee did not take place and despite the attempts made in the past KCR could not have Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on board as both the BJD and YSRCP continue to extend support to Narendra Modi government on key Bills.

Another indication that KCR has given up his plans to forge a front came during TRS plenary in April.

At the day-long plenary of TRS held to mark 21st foundation day of the party, he had hinted at floating a national party.

As he did not speak at the plenary about his meetings with leaders of various political parties and chief ministers of some states, this gave credence to the buzz that the TRS chief was toying with the idea of forming a national party.

KCR told the plenary that some legislators suggested that TRS should be changed into BRS. The leaders who spoke at the plenary appealed to KCR to play an active role in the national politics saying the country needs a visionary leader like him.

In one of the resolutions passed at the plenary, TRS said that it will play a key role in national politics in the coming days. The party observed it needs to play a constructive role and fill the political void at national level.

The TRS chief repeatedly remarked that the country should come out of the routine political system of fronts. "Four parties or four leaders coming together to remove somebody from the post of the Prime Minister and install another person in his place is not the solution," he had said.

He pointed out that the country has seen many fronts in the past that did not yield desired results. He also narrated an incident in which some Communist leaders came to him and expressed the desire to bring together various parties and he told them that if this was aimed at only removing somebody from power he would not be part of it.

"We have seen many fronts. We need a front which works for the people. We need an alternative agenda, a new integrated agricultural policy, a new economic policy and new industrial policy," he said.

Through the proposed national party, KCR is likely to present before the nation the successful model of Telangana. Highlighting the tremendous progress made by the state in a short span of eight year, the TRS leader is likely to push for a nation-wide debate on why the country with its immense natural and human resources can't replicate the success of Telangana.

"We can dream and we can also make those dreams come true. Telangana has shown this," said KCR, who believes that the people's aspirations remained unfulfilled even after 75 years of independence.

KCR had earlier called for developing 'Bangaru Bharat' (golden Bharat), saying the country has the potential to become more prosperous than the US.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police identify 6 shooters

2
Punjab

4 armed youths snatch Rs 1 crore from property dealer in Punjab's Dera Bassi

3
Nation

India abstains from vote on Iran at IAEA

4
Punjab

To nab gangsters operating from Canada, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeks support from Canadian government

5
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

6
Haryana

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses

7
World

Pakistan's ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf hospitalised in UAE; recovery not possible: Family

8
Entertainment

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands

9
Nation

Protests erupt in several cities over Prophet remarks; curfew, shutdown in parts of J-K

10
Nation

Prophet remark row: Muslims protest in Ahmedabad, Vadodara; demand Nupur Sharma’s arrest

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today
Entertainment

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

Once beggars, these kids now go to school
Punjab

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula
Chandigarh

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula

Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands
Entertainment

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands

As Mumbai receives season’s first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending on Twitter
Trending

As Mumbai receives season's first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

Top News

Two dead in violence in Jharkhand's Ranchi over Prophet remark

Ranchi under heavy police cover as two die of gunshot wounds during Prophet row protest

Rajya Sabha elections: Counting on hold in Haryana as BJP seeks cancellation of 2 Congress votes

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses

The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of “influential” people who got jobs on fake documents

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents

CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...

Action to be taken against Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting

Action to be taken against Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting

Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...

Senior diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief’s Envoy on Technology is a Panjab University alumnus

Panjab University alumnus Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief’s Envoy on Technology

The world body described the senior diplomat as a ‘thought l...

Cities

View All

Allowed only to prune, advt firm hired by MC axed 3 trees

Allowed only to prune, advt firm hired by MC axed 3 trees

Three held, nine booked in Guru Ki Wadali firing case

Langar hall, Sikhs’ houses demolished in UP's Moradabad; SGPC seeks action against officials

Robbery on finance firm staffer turns out to be fake

Stamp vendors want raise in commission from 2 to 10%

Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Senior diplomat Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief’s Envoy on Technology is a Panjab University alumnus

Panjab University alumnus Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief’s Envoy on Technology

Four rob Dera Bassi property dealer of Rs 1 crore at gunpoint

Chandigarh: Pick litter as you jog

Covid: 76 more infected in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, active case count now 276

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Satyendar Jain's picture with harried, weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP leaders

Protests erupt outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest

Arvind Kejriwal urges Haryana to give additional water to Delhi on humanitarian grounds

Covid: 655 new cases, 2 more deaths in Delhi, positivity rate 3.11 per cent

Railway contractor’s Murder: ‘Key witness’ goes to police to record statement, jailed

Railway contractor's Murder: 'Key witness' goes to police to record statement, jailed

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

Bonanza for NRIs: 7 buses to ply from Jalandhar to IGI Airport daily

'Hike in kharif crops' MSP is BJP jumla'

Crackdown on illegal colonies in Ludhiana

Crackdown on illegal colonies in Ludhiana

Helpline a hit, 130 complaints received in first 10 days

Protests against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal erupt in Ludhiana over remarks on Prophet

14 years on, hydraulic ladder a distant dream

2 snatchers, 5 thieves nabbed

Patiala MC collects ~4.50-cr property tax in two months

Patiala MC collects Rs 4.50-cr property tax in two months

Patiala DC Sakshi Sahni inspects Chhoti, Badi Nadi rejuvenation project

PRTC to start bus service from Patiala to New Delhi airport from June 15

CJM meets bank managers, discusses upcoming lok adalat