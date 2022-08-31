Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao meets Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav in Patna

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, August 31

In a major political development on Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao arrived in Patna to meet JD-U supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD.

The meeting in Patna is being seen with immense political interest in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. After his separation from BJP and NDA, this is Kumar's first open meeting with someone from the anti-BJP camp.

The JD-U and RJD are hoping to project Kumar as a joint opposition candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024.

KCR's arrival is being viewed as a big leg up for Kumar and Tejashwi's efforts to bring all opposition leaders under one umbrella to take on Modi-led NDA in the next general election.

