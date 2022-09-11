Telangana CM KCR discusses national alternative with Kumaraswamy over lunch

Tribune News Service

Naveen S Garewal

Hyderabad, September 11

The luncheon meeting between visiting former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday has again set in motion various speculations about a snap poll in Telangana.

The two political leaders, arch rivals of the BJP, reportedly discussed several issues, including the growing influence of the BJP in Telangana and its consolidation in Karnataka and the way forward.

The meeting was held in KCR’s official residence, the Pragati Bhawan. This is the follow-up meeting after the Telangana Chief Minister’s visit to Bangaluru earlier this year, where he held a meeting with former Prime Minister Devegawda.

Sources said that besides political developments in the two southern states, KCR and Kumaraswamy also discussed issues such as the role of regional parties in national politics, including what the two leaders and their parties can do at the national level to work as an alternative to the BJP. Both the political leaders are believed to have agreed on minimising the involvement of the Congress party in this emerging third front.

The possibility of floating a new national party jointly among the stakeholders was also discussed, for which future meetings would be held in the coming month with leaders from West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab, besides other states that have a dominant non-BJP government or a strong opposition.

Today’s meeting is being closely watched in light of KCR’s efforts to bring together like-minded parties ahead of the 2024 general election. KCR is attempting to ally against the BJP. KCR has met with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav and many other influential leaders over the last two years.

Recently KCR indicated his intent to play an essential role in national politics. TRS has already passed a resolution in its national executive meeting to go national as a political party and to play a dominant role in national politics.