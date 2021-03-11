Telangana CM KCR, Prashant Kishor discuss strategy to counter BJP

Tribune News Service

Naveen S Garewal

Hyderabad, April 24

Elections in Telangana are still over a year away, but the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party has already started preparations to tap into people’s pulse. Election strategist Prashant Kishor, who runs the i-PAC and has helped many parties achieve electoral success, is currently in Hyderabad and has held talks with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar (KCR) over the past two days.

In a rare gesture, the CM, after day-long discussions with the political strategist, hosted him for a night stay in his official residence. The second round of talks was held today, not to waste any time.

Though officially it was said KCR and Kishor discussed the Telangana Assembly elections scheduled for 2023, sources indicated that the two also discussed the possibility of forming a national alliance to take on the BJP during the 2024 general elections to Parliament.

KCR has been travelling to various states and has elicited opposition parties’ support to come together to fight the BJP. KCR has met opposition leaders in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, etc. Though he has been dismissive of forming a front under the Congress party, he has not ruled out the possibility of the Indian National Congress being a part of this alliance.

There is a talk about Prashan Kishor joining the Congress, so he and the CM likely discussed the framework in which the Congress could play an active role alongside other opposition parties.

KCR’s son and TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao have also held meetings with Kishor. He was, however, evasive on what transpired inside the closed doors. Sources said that Kishore has brought with him some findings of surveys done by i-PAC, a think tank he runs and shared the details with KCR.

TRS is holding its 21st foundation day celebrations here on April 27. The chief minister may announce his plans to fight the BJP in the next general elections. This could be based on the understanding between him and Kishor. The chief minister has called Kishor his best friend, who understands the pulse of the people.