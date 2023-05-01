Telangana couple brutally murdered over extramarital relations

Hyderabad, May 1
Extramarital relations led to brutal murder of a couple in Telangana's Adilabad district.
Bodies of a 28-year-old married woman and her 19-year-old lover were found on Sunday at Seethagondi hamlet under Garkampet panchayat in Gudihathnoor mandal.
They were identified as Ashwini and Mohammad Rehman, both residents of Adilabad town. They were brutally killed with assailants crushing their heads with stones.
The couple have been missing since Friday but no missing complaint was lodged with police.
Preliminary investigations revealed that Ashwini, mother of two children below eight years, had extramarital relations with Rehman.
Police suspect that the couple was murdered the same day they went missing. Their scooter was found near the crime scene.
Police shifted the bodies to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad for autopsy and registered a case.
The woman, who was married to Ramesh and had two children from him, had separated from her husband a few months ago and was staying at her parents' house in KRK Nagar in Adilabad town. She had developed extramarital relations with Rehman, a resident of Bhuktapur area in the town.
Police suspect that Ramesh's family killed the couple. Few suspects were being questioned by police.
IANS
