Police drag Andhra CM's sister's car while she sits inside protesting against KCR

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 29

YSR Telangana Party's YS Sharmila's car was on Tuesday towed away by police with her in it during protest against Telangana Chief Minister KCR.

Police dragged away the car of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister and YSRTP chief YS Sharmila with the help of a crane.

This happened when she was sitting inside the car, protesting against Telangana CM KCR. Sharmila was arrested on Monday and claimed that people linked to KCR's party had attacked her.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Police drags away the car of YSRTP Chief Sharmila Reddy with the help of a crane, even as she sits inside it for protesting against the Telangana CM KCR pic.twitter.com/i7UTjAEozD — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022