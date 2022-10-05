Telangana's ruling TRS renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi as it aims to go national

Naveen S Garewal
Hyderabad, October 5
It’s official now. With a unanimous resolution, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has been renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as it aims to become a national party.
A call on this was taken at the General Body meeting of the party at Telangana Bhawan in Hyderabad today. The decision was announced in the presence of special invitees, including former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, by TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).
He released a letter that has been sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) informing it of the development. It was earlier decided that this announcement of name change and character of the party would be made on the occasion of Dusshera at 1:19 pm, the time considered auspicious for this new beginning.
Several political leaders from Karnataka, West Bengal and other states were invited as special guests and are expected to extend support to BRS, aiming at forming an anti-BJP front at the national level.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Contaminated’ Indian medicines linked to deaths of 66 children in Gambia: WHO
Health Ministry launches probe into four alleged substandard...
No talks with Pakistan; Modi govt won't tolerate terrorism, Amit Shah says in J-K's Baramulla
Addressing a rally, Shah asks whether terrorism has ever ben...
Donald Blome second US official to visit Pakistan-occupied Kashmir since April
MEA had reacted sharply to Ilham Omar’s visit to PoK
Himachal plays key role in defence; with AIIMS in Bilaspur, state will play important role in health sector too: PM Modi
Development in Himachal possible as people voted BJP to powe...
Pilot killed as army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang
The Ministry of Defence spokesperson from Tezpur says the mi...