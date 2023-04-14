Telugu Desham Party leader lodges complaint against dog for removing Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's poster

Vijayawada, April 14

Telugu Desham Party (TDP) leader has filed a complaint against a dog for allegedly removing the poster of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A video has also surfaced in which a dog can be seen removing the poster. The incident took place in Vijayawada.

TDP leader Dasari Udaya Sri lodged a complaint against the dog at the Payakaraopet police station. She demanded the real culprits be arrested and punished.

Police have launched an investigation to find out the dog and its owner.