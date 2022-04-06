Temperature to be higher than normal in northwest India, adjoining central India in April: IMD

The IMD says the ongoing heat wave spell started mainly over west Rajasthan and the adjoining areas of Gujarat and west Madhya Pradesh from March 27

Temperature to be higher than normal in northwest India, adjoining central India in April: IMD

Photo for representation only.

PTI

New Delhi, April 6

Northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are predicted to see “more intense and frequent heat wave” conditions in April, India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday.

“We are expecting that the temperature will be higher than normal in the entire northwest India and the adjoining central India, starting with Gujarat, Rajasthan and up to east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,” he said at a virtual event on ‘Building Climate Resilience for the Most Heat Vulnerable’.

The IMD had earlier predicted that April would be “more severe” than March and the temperatures would be higher than normal, Mohapatra said.

“The frequency of intense heat wave conditions will be higher in April as compared to March. And we expect the heat wave conditions to continue till April 15 in some parts,” he added.

The IMD in a statement said the ongoing heat wave spell started mainly over west Rajasthan and the adjoining areas of Gujarat and west Madhya Pradesh from March 27. It extended to east Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, south Haryana, Delhi and southern parts of Uttar Pradesh by March 29.

“This spell has been continuing for a longer period and has already completed more than a week. Besides, a persistent heat wave is being observed over northern plains, central India and parts of the western Himalayan region with the maximum temperature in the range of 25 to 33 degrees Celsius at higher ridges. Heat wave data for April (2017-2021) shows this type of longer spell is not unusual,” it said.

Eight-to-12 day-long heat wave spells were observed over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab and parts of Gujarat in April 2017 and 2019. Six-to-eight-day-long heat wave spells were observed over parts of the western Himalayan region covering Himachal Pradesh and Jammu in April 2017, the IMD said.

India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heat wave scorching large swathes of the country during the month.

Mask off, feels like we're back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their 'misbehaviour' towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them soon'
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

'India has two kinds of English', Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens comment 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

