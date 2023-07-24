Temple of democracy ‘disturbed, disrupted’ when PM refuses to make statement on Manipur issue: Kapil Sibal

New Delhi, July 24
The temple of democracy is “disturbed and disrupted” when the Prime Minister refuses to make a statement on Manipur or answer questions, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said on Monday.
Sibal’s remarks came a day after Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said disruption and disturbance have been weaponised as strategic means to taint the temples of democracy.
In a tweet, Sibal said, “Vice President: ‘...disturbance and disruption are being weaponised…to taint temples of democracy…’ A temple where the Prime Minister refuses to make a statement on Manipur; refuses to answer questions? That is when the temple of democracy is “disturbed and disrupted!” The government has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue with the Home Minister replying to it, but the opposition is adamant on its demand for the prime minister’s statement first.
Addressing the centenary year convocation of the Jamia Millia Islamia at the Vigyan Bhavan here on Sunday, Dhankhar had said education is important for the progress of society and asked the youth to empower themselves.
“Democracy is about dialogue, discussion, deliberation and debate to secure public good. Surely, democracy cannot be about disruption and disturbance,” said Dhankhar who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman.
“I am pained and anguished to indicate to you that disruption and disturbance have been weaponised as strategic means to taint the temples of democracy,” he added.
Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any business during the Monsoon Session amid the stalemate between the Opposition and the Government over the Manipur issue.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Both Houses of Parliament adjourned amid ruckus on Manipur
It's 27 opposition notices versus NDA's 11
AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session
Monsoon session ends on August 11
Supreme Court stays Varanasi court order for ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex for 2 days
The top court asks the Muslim side to approach the Allahabad...
Govt ratifies 8.15 per cent interest rate on Employees Provident Fund for 2022-23
The order comes after the finance ministry's concurrence to ...
Rumour of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot
The train stands at the bridge for nearly half-an-hour