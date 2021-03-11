Tension in Karnataka as VHP calls for puja at mosque

PTI

Mandya, June 4

Security has been heightened in Srirangapatna, the erstwhile capital of 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan in the district, following VHP’s call to perform puja at the Jamia mosque, claiming it was built after razing a Hanuman temple.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the temple town under Section 144 of the CrPC to prevent any protest or procession from taking place. Besides district police force, contingents of Karnataka State Reserved Police have also been deployed. The roads have been barricaded.