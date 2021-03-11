Terror biggest form of rights violation: Amit Shah

New Delhi, April 21
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said action against terrorism could never be contradictory to human rights, as perpetrators of crime could never have primacy over innocent common citizens in terms of their rights.
“I always have qualms with those who attach human rights when a stringent law against terrorism is framed or action is taken under those laws. For me, human rights of innocent common citizens, who become victims of terrorism, is of paramount importance,” he said while addressing the event organised to mark the 13th foundation day of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here.
The Home Minister insisted that strong action had been taken against terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir and against those who had helped terrorism and were living respectfully. They need to be eliminated once for all. Terrorism is the biggest curse for society and India bore the maximum brunt of it,” he said.
Shah noted the Modi government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and was working to root out the menace from India. —
