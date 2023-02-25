 Terror conspiracy case: Eight ISIS operatives convicted by NIA court in Lucknow : The Tribune India

Terror conspiracy case: Eight ISIS operatives convicted by NIA court in Lucknow

The convicts were also involved in an explosion on board the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train on March 7, 2017, which hed left 10 people injured

Terror conspiracy case: Eight ISIS operatives convicted by NIA court in Lucknow

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, February 25

A special court in Lucknow convicted eight suspected ISIS operatives in a terror conspiracy case, an official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Saturday, adding their conviction was a “big shot” in the arm of the agency in its nationwide crackdown on members of the global terror group.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the special NIA court on Monday, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The convicts were also involved in an explosion on board the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train on March 7, 2017, which hed left 10 people injured. The train explosion case is currently under trial, the spokesperson said.

The eight convicts were arrested in 2017 in the “Kanpur conspiracy” case pertaining to planning of terror acts. The case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

The case was initially registered on March 8 at ATS Police Station in Lucknow and re-registered by NIA six days later.

The NIA investigation revealed that they had prepared and tested some improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and unsuccessfully tried to plant them at various locations in Uttar Pradesh.

A notebook seized from a hideout of the group in the Haji Colony area of Lucknow was found to contain handwritten notes about potential targets and details about bomb making, the spokesperson said, adding the investigation also led to the discovery of several photographs of the accused making IEDs and even with weapons, ammunition and ISIS flag.

The spokesperson said the group had reportedly collected illegal weapons and explosives from various places.

One of the convicts, Atif Muzaffar, disclosed that he had compiled information on techniques to fabricate IEDs after collecting materials from various internet sources, the spokesperson said.

The investigation also revealed that Muzaffar and three others—Mohd Danish, Syed Meer Hasan and Mohd Saifulla—had been responsible for fabricating the IED that was planted on the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train.

The official said the breakthrough in the ISIS-backed criminal conspiracy case came when the main accused, Mohd Faisal of Kanpur Nagar, was arrested for his involvement in the train explosion, the official said, adding disclosures made by him led to the arrest of two of his associates—Gauss Mohammad Khan alias “Karan Khatri” and Azhar Khan alias “Azhar Khalifa”—on March 9 and Asif Iqbal alias “Rocky”. All of them are residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The NIA filed a charge sheet in the criminal conspiracy case against all the eight persons on August 31, 2017, the spokesperson said.

According to the NIA spokesperson, investigations in the case had clearly shown that the accused were members of ISIS and had sworn ‘bayat’ (allegiance) to the Islamic State and its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“Muzaffar was the group’s Emir (leader) and was influenced by the propaganda of (Islamic preacher) Zakir Naik. He was found to be a frequent visitor to IS-related websites, from where he was downloading contents and videos and sharing it with the others in his group,” the spokesperson said.

The NIA said all eight had come together to propagate ISIS ideology and promote its activities in India.

“In pursuit of this objective, Faisal, Gauss Khan, Muzaffar, Danish and Saifulla had explored land routes. They had visited several key cities across the country, including Kolkata, Sundarbans, Srinagar, Amritsar, Wagah Border, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Mumbai, and Kozhikode, for undertaking ‘hijrah’ (migration).

“Khan and Muzaffar had, in fact, explored a route to cross over to Bangladesh via Sundarbans, as per the investigations. Faisal, Atif and Saifulla had also travelled to Kashmir in March 2016 in a bid to contact some terrorist groups that could help them to cross over to Pakistan, from where they could migrate to ISIS controlled territories in Syria,” the spokesperson said.

Another accused, Saifulla, was killed during an exchange of fire with the ATS UP on March 7, 2017, in Haji Colony. The police had seized several weapons and incriminating documents from the group’s hideout in Haji Colony.

These seizures included a huge cache of arms, ammunition, electronic gadgets and other materials required to fabricate IEDs, and documents including an ISIS flag, eight pistols, five gold coins and cash worth Rs 62,055, the spokesperson said.

#National Investigation Agency NIA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief AS Dulat

2
Nation

'Shy' Pakistani teen had no visa, she sold jewellery, came to India via Dubai and Nepal to marry her lover

3
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann breaks silence on Ajanala incident, says those who took Guru Granth Sahib to police station can't be called 'waris' of Punjab

4
Nation

Woman principal in Indore college set on fire by ex-student over delay in marksheet succumbs to injuries

5
Trending

Bride in Gujarat dies of heart attack during wedding; family replaces her with younger sister; body kept in cold storage till ceremony was over

6
Chandigarh

Heritage sectors of Chandigarh not to be part of proposed Metro

7
Chandigarh

Mohali youth kidnapped, fingers chopped off

8
Punjab

SIT indicts Badals, ex-DGP Sumedh Saini in Kotkapura case

9
Chandigarh

8-acre govt land freed from encroachments in Chandigarh

10
Nation

My hunch is Modi will bail out Pakistan at some stage later this year, says former RAW chief Dulat

Don't Miss

View All
Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Top News

G20 Ministerial under India’s Presidency ends without communique after no consensus on war in Ukraine

G20 Ministerial under India’s Presidency ends without communique after no consensus on war in Ukraine

Not the forum to resolve security issues but most nations co...

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in India on 2-day visit

India pressing for resolving Ukraine conflict through diplomacy, dialogue: PM Modi

Holds wide-ranging talks with visiting German Chancellor Ola...

CM Bhagwant Mann breaks silence on Ajanala incident, says those who took Guru Granth Sahib to police station can’t be called ‘waris’ of Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann breaks silence on Ajanala incident, says those who took Guru Granth Sahib to police station can't be called 'waris' of Punjab

As per Punjab Police, demonstrators used holy Guru Granth Sa...

Emergence of any third force will provide advantage to NDA: Congress’s draft political resolution

Emergence of any third force will provide advantage to NDA: Congress’s draft political resolution

The draft was prepared by the political affairs sub-group fo...

Ex-RAW chief Dulat warns against ‘mis-governance’ in Punjab, says it can't be 'governed from Delhi'

Punjab can't be governed from Delhi, says former RAW chief AS Dulat

Dulat, however, says he does not foresee another outbreak of...


Cities

View All

Tight security at Ajnala after clash

Tight security at Ajnala after clash

'Saroop' row: DSGMC, Iqbal Singh Lalpura allege 'maryada' violation during Ajnala protest

Four child labourers rescued in Amritsar

Chheharta police nab 2 in murder bid case

LIG flats falling into disuse in Amritsar

Chandigarh Civic body nets Rs 66.79-crore property tax, highest ever

Chandigarh Civic body nets Rs 66.79-crore property tax, highest ever

Heritage sectors of Chandigarh not to be part of proposed Metro

8-acre govt land freed from encroachments in Chandigarh

Mohali youth kidnapped, fingers chopped off

Two-day Chitkara Lit Fest begins

AAP, BJP register police complaints over Delhi MC House ruckus

AAP, BJP register police complaints over Delhi MC House ruckus

Men planning to cross border for weapons training held near Red Fort in Delhi

Places of worship cannot encroach public land, hinder development: Delhi HC

4 killed as truck overturns, falls on them in Delhi

Delhi High Court stays re-election for members of MCD Standing Committee

CMO intervenes to get released land auction money of village

CMO intervenes to get released land auction money of village

DEO: Not aware of reason why Class XII English exam put off

New NRI body comes up; Sabha objects to it

Last rites of gangster killed in encounter performed

Ex-Akali leader calls on Kejriwal

Over 80,000 stray canines sterilised since 2015 in Ludhiana

Over 80,000 stray canines sterilised since 2015 in Ludhiana

A first, fertility rate almost halved in Ludhiana district, below replacement level: Survey

Ludhiana MC seeks details of properties with arrears from LIT

4 land in Khanna police net with charas, opium

Four nabbed with 22-kg ganja in Ludhiana

Heritage festival off to colourful start in Patiala

Heritage festival off to colourful start in Patiala

Hiring of Agniveers: Register online by March 15