 Terror-funding case: Four associated with Hizbul Mujahideen plead guilty in money-laundering case : The Tribune India

Special Judge posts the matter for February 16

PTI

New Delhi, February 3

Four people associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen on Friday pleaded guilty before a Delhi court in a money-laundering case related to the Jammu Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust terror-funding matter.

Mohammad Shafi Shah, Talib Lali, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar and Musthaq Ahmad Lone told the court that they did not claim trial in the matter and accepted the allegations labelled against them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special Judge Shailendra Malik posted the matter for February 16 for further proceedings, including arguments on the quantum of sentence to be awarded to them.

“After making them understand the process, the accused persons have voluntarily agreed to plead guilty. All the accused persons are being represented by their advocates who have also made them understand the process and consequences of pleading guilty,” the judge said.

The court also recorded separate statements of each of the accused regarding the plea of guilt.

The accused persons along with Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) chief Syed Salahuddin and others laundered funds collected and received from Pakistan through different mediums for its expenditure and distribution to active cadres of the HM and other terrorist outfits, purchase of material used for explosives and terrorist acts and abetment of terrorist acts, according to ED Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana.

He submitted before the court that the terror outfit was allegedly involved in funding around Rs 80 crore for terrorist activities in India.

Advocate Ali Khan, also appearing for the agency, had told the court that the ED had attached several properties in Kashmir that belonged to the accused persons.

The court had earlier declared Salahuddin and a few others proclaimed offenders in the case lodged under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had filed a criminal case of money laundering in this instance after taking cognisance of a National Investigating Agency charge sheet filed against Salahuddin, Shah and others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

