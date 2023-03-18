Textile parks to come up in 7 states: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, March 17

In a major boost to the textile sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (MITRA) mega textile parks would be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

5F vision PM MITRA mega textile parks will boost the textile sector in line with 5F (farm to fibre to factory to fashion to foreign) vision. Glad to share that PM MITRA mega textile parks will be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

The textile parks will play a major role in making India a global hub for textile manufacturing and exports. The parks are expected to enhance the competitiveness of the textiles industry by attracting global players to manufacture in India.

Rs 70,000 cr investment expected 20 lakh jobs to be generated

The Central government said these parks would create 20 lakh direct or indirect jobs and attract an estimated

Rs 70,000 crore of domestic and foreign investment.

The PM MITRA parks will be developed by a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), which would jointly be owned by the Central and state governments, and will be in a public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

Each park will have an incubation centre, a common processing house, a common effluent treatment plant and other textile-related facilities such as design centres and testing centres.

He added, “The PM MITRA mega textile parks will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textile sector, attract investment of crores and create lakhs of jobs. It will be a great example of ‘make in India’ and ‘make for the world’.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Textiles on Friday said the seven sites were chosen out of 18 proposals for the PM MITRA parks.

“Eligible states and sites were evaluated using a transparent challenge method. An objective criteria will be used while taking into account a variety of factors such as connectivity, existing ecosystem, textile/industry policy, infrastructure and utility services,” said the ministry in a statement.

“The PM MITRA parks will help in creating world-class industrial infrastructure," the ministry further stated.

