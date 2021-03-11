Shashi Tharoor takes dig at Arvind Kejriwal's posture during PM meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

The ruling BJP on Friday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his “stretching posture” during the meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers on Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Sharing the video, the BJP leaders termed Kejriwal’s posture as “rude” and “bizarre”. The video showed Kejriwal leaning behind with his hands backwards.

“Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself with uncouth mannerism…,” BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said, tweeting a picture of Delhi CM, stretching it out in his chair during the virtual interaction.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also joined the Twitterati in remarking on Kejriwal’s posture. “There once was a CM of Delhi, Who stretched from his head to his belly; The onscreen reticulation, Revealed his pandiculation, So BJP frothed & quivered like jelly,” Tharoor tweeted a poem.

