The day Manish Sisodia's photo appeared on front page of New York Times, Centre sent CBI to his house: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, August 19
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the CBI raid at his junior colleague’s house is the result of their good performance which is being appreciated globally.
He said there were CBI raids before and nothing would come out this time as well.
The CBI on Friday morning conducted raids in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, at over 10 locations, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Kejriwal tweeted, “The day Delhi's Education model was appreciated and Manish Sisodia's photo appeared on the front page of America's biggest newspaper NYT, the Centre sent CBI at the residence of Manish.
“CBI is welcome. Will extend full cooperation. Earlier also there were raid and probe. Nothing came out. Nothing will come out now also.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...