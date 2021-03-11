The day Manish Sisodia's photo appeared on front page of New York Times, Centre sent CBI to his house: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI

New Delhi, August 19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the CBI raid at his junior colleague’s house is the result of their good performance which is being appreciated globally.

He said there were CBI raids before and nothing would come out this time as well.

The CBI on Friday morning conducted raids in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, at over 10 locations, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Kejriwal tweeted, “The day Delhi's Education model was appreciated and Manish Sisodia's photo appeared on the front page of America's biggest newspaper NYT, the Centre sent CBI at the residence of Manish.

“CBI is welcome. Will extend full cooperation. Earlier also there were raid and probe. Nothing came out. Nothing will come out now also.”