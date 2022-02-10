New Delhi, February 10
Dalip Singh Rana, better known as 'The Great Khali', joined the BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday.
The WWE Champion joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Jitender Singh and party leader Arun Singh.
Dalip Singh Rana, better known as 'The Great Khali', joins BJP at party headquarters in New Delhi. #JoinBJP https://t.co/YIb6hVGg4q— BJP (@BJP4India) February 10, 2022
The Great Khali hails from Himachal Pradesh and runs a wrestling academy in Punjab.
