‘The Kashmir Files’ makers send defamation notice to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi, May 9

Makers of ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi and Abhishek Agarwal on Tuesday sent a defamation notice to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her May 8 media address where she claimed that ‘The Kashmir Files’ and an upcoming film on Bengal were funded by the BJP.

I have, alongwith @AbhishekOfficl & Pallavi Joshi, sent a LEGAL NOTICE to the Chief Minister, Bengal @MamataOfficial for her false & highly defamatory statements made with malafide intention to defame us & our films #TheKashmirFiles & upcoming 2024 film #TheDelhiFiles. pic.twitter.com/G2SjX67UOB — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 9, 2023

In a four page defamation notice to Mamata, who heads the ruling TMC in Bengal, Agnihotri and others have demanded an unconditional video apology from her and said failing this they would be constrained to adopt the legal route.

The respondents in their notice recall Mamata’s May 8 press conference where she has questioned the motives of an upcoming film “The Delhi Files” on the Bengal genocide of 1946-47 and 1971 said to have been provoked by the Khilafat ideology, claimed that ‘The Kashmir Files’ and now ‘The Delhi Files’ had been made at BJP’s behest and were works of fiction.

Claiming that Mamata’s false assertions had damaged their reputation and had caused their friends, relatives and well wishes to call them with questions like whether the films were funded by BJP and whether they were fictions, said Bengal CM must tender an unconditional apology or prove her allegations.

The filmmaker said they had been awarded nationally for ‘The Kashmir Files’, which was a work borne out of research and that The Delhi Files (which traces the influence of Khilafat ideology that caused Bengal genocide earlier on the recent Delhi riots) was also based on active research.

