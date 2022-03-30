‘The Kashmir Files’ set for UAE release on April 7

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

The Kashmir Files which has become a subject of intense debate and has triggered demands for justice for the persecuted Kashmiri Hindus is all set for release in the UAE.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri made the announcement on Twitter saying “BIG VICTORY:

FINALLY, got the censor clearance from UAE. Rated 15+ passed without any cuts. Releasing on 7th April (Thursday). Now, Singapore.”

The film has already grossed over Rs 200 crore in the few weeks of its domestic release and is successfully streaming in many countries abroad.