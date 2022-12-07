The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, introduced in Lok Sabha amid opposition from Cong, TMC, CPM members

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, December 7

The BJP government today introduced The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, amid opposition by Congress, CPM, TMC, DMK and RSP members who said “it was state subject” and that the “Bill could lead to concentration of power in the Centre and complete centralisation of authority”.

RSP Kollam MP NK Premachandran and Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari said the legislation was outside the legislative competency of the union.

“It should be withdrawn and reconsidered as it attacks the federal structure of the Constitution,” Tewari said.

“The Central Government is encroaching upon duties of the state governments. This may lead to concentration of power in the Centre,” said Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, urging for the Bill to be referred to the Standing Committee.

“With this Bill the Central Government is planning to take away powers of the state," said Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, adding, “It impinges upon the rights of people and is undemocratic and unconstitutional,” he said.

Introducing the Bill, MoS for Cooperation BL Verma, dismissed all the charges. “The bill is very much within the legislative powers of the Parliament, all issues will be discussed during the debate,” the minister said.

#BJP #Congress