‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being’ author Milan Kundera dies at 94

PRAGUE, July 12

Czech-born writer Milan Kundera, author of novel “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” who lived nearly five decades in Paris after emigrating in disillusionment from his Communist-ruled homeland, has died at the age of 94.

The Moravian Library in the Czech city of Brno, which houses Kundera's personal collection, said he died in his Paris apartment on Tuesday after a long illness.

Kundera won global accolades for the way he depicted themes and characters that floated between the mundane reality of everyday life and the lofty world of ideas. Czech PM Petr Fiala said his works “reached whole generations of readers across all continents” while President Petr Pavel called him a “world-class writer”. "The Joke" and "The Book of Laughter and Forgetting" are among Kundera’s other prominent works. — Reuters