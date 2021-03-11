The way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

New Delhi, August 11
There seems to be something wrong with the Centre’s finances the way it is “strongly opposing” free facilities for people, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.
Citing the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, reduction in states share in central taxes from 42 per cent to 29 per cent, Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on food items and 25 per cent cut in MNREGA fund, Kejriwal asked where was all the money going.
He said the Centre collects huge amount of taxes, including Rs 3.5 lakh crore per annum on petrol and diesel, and was still against providing people of the country free education, healthcare and other facilities.
“What has happened all of sudden that Centre is citing lack of funds even for paying pension to soldiers. There seems to be something wrong with its finances,” he said.
Kejriwal hit out at the Centre, claiming it waived Rs 10 lakh-crore of loans and Rs 5 lakh-crore of taxes of super rich people and their companies.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...