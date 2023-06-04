Theatre director Aamir Raza dead

New Delhi: Maverick theatre director Aamir Raza Husain, known for his shows “Kargil” and “Legends of Ram”, passed away here on Saturday. He was 66. Hailing from an aristocratic family of Lucknow, he is survived by his wife Viraat Talwar and children Kaniz Sukaina and Ghulam Ali Abbas. He was awarded the Padma Shri. TNS
On way to school, minor gang-raped
Patna: A Class X girl was allegedly raped by four persons in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Saturday when she was on her way to school, an official said. The accused stopped her, took her to a house and abandoned her on the roadside after the crime, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Probe hints at signal goof-up, train crash toll mounts to 288
Over 1,100 injured, 56 of them grievously
Odisha route didn't have 'Kavach'
Indigenous anti-collision train protection system was introd...
Reports on railway safety being ignored: Parl panel
Had flagged ministry’s laxity, sought definite time frame fo...