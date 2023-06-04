Theatre director Aamir Raza dead

IANS

New Delhi: Maverick theatre director Aamir Raza Husain, known for his shows “Kargil” and “Legends of Ram”, passed away here on Saturday. He was 66. Hailing from an aristocratic family of Lucknow, he is survived by his wife Viraat Talwar and children Kaniz Sukaina and Ghulam Ali Abbas. He was awarded the Padma Shri. TNS

On way to school, minor gang-raped

Patna: A Class X girl was allegedly raped by four persons in Bihar’s Kaimur district on Saturday when she was on her way to school, an official said. The accused stopped her, took her to a house and abandoned her on the roadside after the crime, the official said.