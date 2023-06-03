Theatre director Aamir Raza passes away

New Delhi, June 3
Maverick theatre director Aamir Raza Hussain, known for his mega shows such as Kargil and Legends of Ram, passed here on Saturday.
He was 66.
From an aristocratic family of Lucknow, he is survived by his wife Viraat Talwar and childrenKaniz Sukaina and Ghulam Ali Abbas. He was awarded the Padma Sri by the Government for his contribution to theatre.
