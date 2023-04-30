Theft at top cop office in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun

Badaun, April 30

Even the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Headquarters are not immune from theft. The pipe of the air conditioner installed in the ACP office in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district on Sunday were found to be stolen.

The police said an FIR has been registered at the Wazirganj Police Station after they received a complaint of theft from police constable, Santosh Kumar who is posted in the ACP headquarters.

Kumar reported the incident as soon as he noticed the pipe missing. The police said the investigation is going on into this incident.