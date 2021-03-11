There is ‘systematic attack’ on institutions that allow India to speak, alleges Rahul Gandhi

PTI

Cambridge, May 24

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that there is a “systematic attack” on the institutions that allow India to speak and as the conversation is being stamped out, the "deep state" is entering those spaces and redefining the way that conversation is happening in the country.

During an event entitled ‘India at 75’ at Corpus Christi College at the prestigious Cambridge University on Monday evening, Gandhi spoke on a broad range of subjects from Hindu nationalism, the Gandhi family's role within the Congress party and efforts to mobilise the people of the country as he fielded questions from a largely Indian student base.

In conversation with Indian-origin academic from the university Dr Shruti Kapila, Gandhi reiterated some of the points he made during last week's conference, including the impact of the "deep state" on Indian politics.

"For us, India comes alive when India speaks and India dies when India goes silent. What I see as going on is a systematic attack on the institutions that allow India to speak – Parliament, election system, the basic structure of democracy is being captured by one organisation. And, as the conversation is being stamped out, the deep state is entering those spaces and redefining the way that conversation is happening," he said.

Outside the lecture theatre, a small group of students had gathered with placards which read: "Rahul Gandhi keep your promise on mining" with reference to the adivasis in Chhattisgarh, an issue, he said, he was working on within the party.

He went head-to-head with students on several other topics, including his view of India as a “union of states” as opposed to a nation, which he insisted was a “beautiful idea” that gives the people of each and every state their rightful place.

"I think this goes to the heart of Indians," the former Congress party chief said.

During the interactive session, Gandhi also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is creating a vision of India that is not inclusive of all parts of the country's population, which is unfair and goes against the idea of India.

"I have a problem if anybody has a vision for India that excludes people, I don't care who's being excluded. I have a problem with it because it is completely unfair, it ignores that there is tremendous energy in the people being excluded and I have a problem with it because that's not what India is,” said Gandhi, in response to a question about secularism in India.