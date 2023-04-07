There will be change of power in 2024, five states to decide country’s destiny, says Sanjay Raut

Ahmednagar, April 7
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said there will be change of power after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh deciding the “destiny” of the country.
He also slammed the Union government for its “silence” on China despite the latter’s “incursions”.
“There will definitely be change of power in the country after 2024. I can say this very confidently,” Raut, a key aide of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, said while being interviewed at an event here.
He said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “real power” was in instigating Hindu-Muslim riots and creating an atmosphere of tension between India and Pakistan for electoral gains.
Slamming the Union government’s silence on China, he said, “Then why not create atmosphere of tension between India and China because China has made incursions into the country.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have not uttered a word on China, Raut alleged.
He also said the BJP’s Hindutva was “stolen and bogus”.
#Andhra Pradesh #China #Karnataka #Maharashtra #Sanjay Raut #Shiv Sena #West Bengal
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge
Health Minister Mandaviya asks states to ramp up testing
Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, slams Congress leadership
Says clueless Congress assigns tailors’ job to barbers, can’...
'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people
‘It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister ...
‘Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge’: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Congress president
Earlier, Sidhu met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka G...
Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 3.9 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts
‘Mera Na’ is Moosewala’s third song officially released afte...