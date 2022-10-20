There's need for population control policy, reiterates RSS

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

Taking forward the narrative set by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat in his Vijayadashmi address, the Sangh today reiterated the need to frame a population control policy in the country and implement strictly anti-conversion laws.

“There should be a population policy applicable to all,” RSS sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale told the media at the end of the four-day meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The senior RSS leader said growing population was a cause for concern especially in view of the limited resources in the country.

“Everyone needs to introspect. The need to implement a policy for population control is all the more pressing. There is need to create awareness and awakening on the matter… what kind of education and healthcare will be provided to the people if the population continues to rise?” Hosabale said.

Asserting that population imbalance on religious basis had led to the division of many nations, Hosabale said religious conversion and migration from Bangladesh were causing “population imbalance” and called for strict implementation of anti-conversion laws.

The Sangh was trying to create awareness on conversions, he said, adding there had been a favourable results of “ghar wapsi”.

Hosabale also claimed that after conversion, infiltration was the second biggest cause of “population imbalance”. “Population imbalance caused by infiltration from Bangladesh has been witnessed in districts of north Bihar, including Purnia and Katihar, and other states,” he said.

The Sangh’s meeting also took stock of the expansion of the organisational work. “We plan to have a ‘shakha’ in every division in the country by 2024,” the RSS leader said.