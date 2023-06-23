 ‘They agreed to get Rahul Gandhi married’: Anurag Thakur’s swipe at Opposition meet in Patna : The Tribune India

‘They agreed to get Rahul Gandhi married’: Anurag Thakur’s swipe at Opposition meet in Patna

Thakur described the meeting as a 'drama' that was being staged ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year

‘They agreed to get Rahul Gandhi married’: Anurag Thakur’s swipe at Opposition meet in Patna

BJP leader Anurag Thakur. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, June 23

Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur took a swipe at the opposition parties’ meeting in Patna on Friday, saying a key resolution adopted by the leaders was about the marriage of Rahul Gandhi “much to the annoyance of mummy ji”.

Thakur described the meeting as a “drama” that was being staged ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year and exuded confidence about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third consecutive victory.

“The stage is getting decorated ahead of the 2024 elections, the artistes have started gathering, the characters are being finalised. The drama will play out, vows will be exchanged for supporting each other, people will have a good laugh and Modiji will take oath as the Prime Minister for the third time after winning a massive majority,” Thakur said on Twitter.

Listing what he called the outcome of the meeting of 17 opposition parties, Thakur said: “Nitish Kumar not acceptable as convenor. Proposal of Rahul Gandhi’s marriage passed. Mummy is very annoyed. Will address a press conference but will not answer questions.” “Neither do their hearts meet nor do they have any hope of getting any seat. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who threatened to derail the meeting slipped away quietly after the meeting. They cannot tolerate peace in Kashmir and dream of bringing back Article 370 to strengthen the roots of terrorism. New doors of political tourism have opened. After relishing ‘litti chokha’ and rasgulla in Bihar, they will now meet in Shimla,” Thakur said.

Leaders of 17 opposition parties met in Patna on Friday to explore ways for forging an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to take on the BJP.

