'They can poison me': Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav refuses tea offered by UP cops

IANS
Lucknow, Januay 8
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday refused to drink tea offered to him by the police officers at the DGP headquarters.
He asked his party worker to get tea from outside for him.
"You never know, they may mix poison in my tea. I will drink my own tea and you people (cops) can drink your tea," he said.
Akhilesh Yadav had reached the DGP headquarters unannounced to protest the arrest of media handler of the party's Twitter account, Manish Jagan Agarwal, from Hazratganj.
He was accompanied by party workers who staged a protest against the arrest at the DGP headquarters.
Agarwal was arrested on Sunday morning after three cases were registered against him at Hazratganj police station allegedly for making objectionable remarks on Twitter through the party's social media handle.
"Arrest of Samajwadi Party worker, Manish Jagan Agarwal, by Lucknow Police is condemnable and shameful! Police should release him immediately," said the SP on Twitter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers
Six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) also administered ...
Himachal Pradesh government increases VAT on diesel; gets costlier by Rs 3
Diesel prices would increase from Rs 83 to Rs 86
North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement
Minimum temperature at Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory plunge...
Urinating incident: Co-passenger says it was triggering to hear accused's father claim that incident did not happen
‘My anger was that nobody stood up to the responsibility and...
Air India peeing incident: Airline’s response should have been much swifter, says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran
‘We fell short of addressing this situation the way we shoul...